Gordon Madlon

Gordon Lee Madlon, 65 of Jump River, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Gord was born on March 25, 1955, to the late Leo and Edna (Couillard) Madlon. He grew up in the area, and on Dec. 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Veronica Kennedy at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Ingram.
He was a farmer most of his life. The couple milked cows with his parents for 13 years, then ran beef on their own place.
Gord was a man with a large heart who enjoyed being with his family, his animals and was kind to all. He was one to always help others in need if it was within his abilities no matter the challenges.
He was a fighter who would work through any challenge no matter how great to find a solution or work around.
He loved to be out in the woods or out in the fields.
Gord loved his comedy and having fun with those around him. He was always doing something, whether enjoying his cup of tea, Pepsi, or an occasional beer, taking care of his animals or out fixing something.
He enjoyed snowmobiling and riding the wheelers.
Gord is survived by his wife of 46 years, Veronica “Roni” Madlon; his children, Sherry Madlon of Middleton and Jesse (Lena) Madlon of Glen Flora; three grandchildren; his siblings, Gregg (Lynn Kendall) Madlon of Glen Flora, Cynthia (John) Prasnicky and Joel Madlon of Jump River, and Randy (Loralee) Madlon of Lublin and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed deeply by all he knew, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Sharon and Jeanette and grandchild, Kenneth Howland.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.
