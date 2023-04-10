Robbie F. Tankersley, 63, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home following a year of cancer.
Robbie was born on Jan. 15, 1960, to Wayne Tankersley and Patricia A. (VanSchiek).
He married Linda Tankersley in 1985 in Ladysmith, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2021.
Robbie was transit director at I.C.A.A., drove milk truck for Marshal Cheese, enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, taking care of his garden and canning.
He was preceded in by wife, Linda, and his father, Wayne.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Driscoll; son, Charles T. Downey, III of Ladysmith; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two brothers, Kevin Tankersley of Eau Claire and Bruce Tankersley of Ladysmith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
