Carol Rae Hon passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek. Prior to her passing she had been a resident at Greenwood Manor in Ladysmith, where she lived for over 20 years.
Carol was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Beck) Sokolowski.
She graduated from Flambeau High School and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire after high school. She was a lifelong resident of the Conrath/Ladysmith area.
Carol is survived by her sons, Brian (Ann) of Hudson and Bradley of Eau Claire; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Gabrielle, Malina and Taylor. She is survived by a sister, Rachel Sokolowski of Rice Lake and aunts, uncle and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol enjoyed being on the farm. She loved to bake and would often share her homemade “treats” with the residents of Greenwood Manor. She was a lifelong member of Hope Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed helping with their Annual Smorgasbord.
A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for this summer at Hope Lutheran Church.
