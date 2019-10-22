Robin Dutkiewicz, 84, of Glen Flora, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab following complications of dementia.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1934 in Marion, N.C., to Arrie and Sippie (Howard) Ratcliff. She was raised by her step-father Harvey Lee Higgins from the age of 7 following her father’s death. She moved to Rusk County in 1975.
Robin married Don Dutkiewicz on Sept. 23, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nev. They operated the Don & Robie Bar & Grill in Ingram followed by the Hilltop in Ingram for many years.
She loved to cook, dance, sing and fish. She loved all kinds of music, birds and animals and she loved all people in general, especially babies and young children.
She is survived by her husband, Don; her son, Tony (Pat) Cruthis of Jamestown, N.C.; her daughters, Terrie (Gary) Keever of High Point, N.C. and Mickey Sports of Glen Flora; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brothers, Richard (Melinda) Ratcliff of Wilmington, N.C. and Robert Ratcliff of Augusta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Dean and Roy Cruthis.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.