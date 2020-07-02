Eugene Richard Jul 2, 2020 Jul 2, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eugene E. Richard passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Richard and Katie Richard; his mother, Mary Thacker of Ladysmith and eight siblings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eugene Richard June 26, 2020 The Ladysmith News The Ladysmith News To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Rusk County Shopper Rusk County Shopper To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Northwoods Escape Northwoods Escape To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Graduation Section Graduation To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Christmas Section Christmas To view this e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should ATV speeds in Ladysmith be increased from 10 mph to match posted vehicle traffic speeds? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree charged in double murderJoel WinterJanet MetzgerValerie KaneMan, two teens charged in double murderGertrude CollierCouncil OKs removing geese from parksCourt documents unravel county employee’s theftFormer employee to plead on defrauding countyKatherine Guest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Barron News-Shield Barron County Shopper Obituaries Darwyn Nelson, Sr. Updated 7 hrs ago Eugene Richard Updated 8 hrs ago Janet Metzger Updated Jun 29, 2020 Gertrude Collier Updated Jun 29, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
