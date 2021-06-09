Please join in celebrating the life of Kurtis Lloyd Koehler from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Tee-Away Golf & Grill.
Kurt passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 56, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born on March 7, 1964, to Richard and Wanda Koehler in Bloomer. He married Karen Zimmer on Oct. 5, 2002, and resided in Ladysmith with Karen and his daughter, Alexis. They were active members of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Tony.
Let’s share memories, reminisce and fill up the stands for Kurt.
