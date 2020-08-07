It is with great sadness to report Larry Michael Pratt, of Cloquet, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, while visiting Phoenix, Ariz.
Larry was born on July 13, 1960.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert W. Pratt of Ladysmith and Katherine L. Pratt of Mesa, Ariz.; his sisters, Francine Yoder of Mesa and Nancy Zivanovich of Duluth, Minn., and his brother, Edward Salokar of St. Cloud, Minn.
Larry is survived by his sister, Sherry Nguyen of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his brother, John Pratt of Rockford, Ill. and several nieces and nephews.
His gentle soul will be missed.
