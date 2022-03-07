Dylan Gene Swenson-Helmick, 27, of Glen Flora, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born on May 27, 1994, in Wisconsin, to Alan Swenson and Elaine Helmick and attended Prentice High School.
Dylan worked for Wymore Farms and was currently employed by Oven Works Pizza. He enjoyed reading, video games and hanging out with his friends. Dylan always wore a smile.
Survivors include his sister, Jessica Lauren Krich (Bryan Pearson) of Ingram; brothers, David Swenson and Jason Swenson; nephews, Steven, Nathan and Dakota; nieces Alaina and Alexandria; all of Ingram.
Dylan was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, from 2-4 p.m. at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
