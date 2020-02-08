Ginny Wojtowski

Ginny "Virginia" Wojtowski, 71, of Oshkosh, died in the loving company of her husband and sons, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St.,Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Dr., Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held at noon, Friday, at the church, with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.