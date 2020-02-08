Ginny Wojtowski

Ginny "Virginia" Wojtowski, 71, of Oshkosh, died in the loving company of her husband and sons, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Ginny was born April 9, 1948, in Paxton, Ill. to Frank Vilski and Betty (Pritzl) Vilski. Ginny and Gary married in Heidelberg, Germany, on Sept. 6, 1969, while Gary served in the military and Ginny worked as a registered nurse in the military hospital.
She was a natural healer, serving as a registered nurse for over 35 years at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. She passionately donated her time to causes that served those in need, working in several hospice, emotional support and meal programs in her community.
Ginny was a dedicated supporter of her church and an engaged member of St. Mary’s in Winneconne. She was proud to volunteer years of service to the EAA’s medical building during the organization’s annual Fly-In and served as a board member for the Butte des Morts Historical Society and Springbrook Sportsmen’s Club. She always welcomed visitors into her home and loved to host a gathering; big or small.
Ginny was passionate about her grandchildren and could always be counted on to support their accomplishments.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Wojtowski. She also is survived by her children, Andrew (Amy) Wojtowski of Oshkosh and Nickolas (Rebekah) Wojtowski of Winneconne; her siblings, Beverly Belleau of Naples, Fla., Sharon (Gary) Gring of East Berlin, Pa. and Gerald (Debra) Vilski of Tomahawk; her grandchildren, Perrion Wojtowski, Isaiah Wojtowski, Mason Wojtowski, Alaina Wojtowski, Chloe Wojtowski and Nathanael Wojtowski.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Vilski; her mother, Betty Vilski, of Hawkins; her brother, Edward Vilski, of Oshkosh and her sister, Connie Wojtyna, of Phoenix, Ariz.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St.,Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Dr., Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held at noon, Friday, at the church, with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.
Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
