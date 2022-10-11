Mary Lou Bisson

Mary Louise Bisson was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Harold and Clara Busse in Rosholt, S.D. The family moved back to their roots in Wisconsin in 1936 after a cyclone destroyed their farm buildings and livestock.
The family moved about Rusk County and finally settled on a farm south of Ingram on Hwy 73. Mary graduated from Ingram-Glen Flora High School in 1949. She worked in the Twin Cities area for a few years before returning to Ingram to marry the love of her life, Norman Bisson, in 1954. They had no children. Mary and Norman purchased the family farm from her parents and lived there until 1971, when they sold the farm and moved to the property at the junction of highways 8&73. Mary had worked at several jobs in the area. In 1965, she started employment with Northern Sash and Door (Norco and JeldWen) where she remained for decades until she retired. Mary was also active in multiple clubs and organizations until illness forced her to resign in 2021.
Mary passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, near her home in rural Ingram.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and Henry Busse and her beloved Norman.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Overbye, Glen Flora and Florence Selonke, Hawkins. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, great nieces and nephews and in-laws also survive. The friends she made along the way rounded out a long life of love and being loved.
Visitation at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home will be on Wednesday, Oct. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. A Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Papi Reddy Yeruva will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Tony at 11 a.m, Thursday, Oct. 13, with an additional hour of visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery after the service.
“There is a joyous celebration in our Father’s house today, as one so dearly loved is welcomed home."
