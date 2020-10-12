Kenneth Schultz

Kenneth Elmer Schultz passed from this world to the next on Thursday, Oct. 8 8, 2020, at age 89.
Ken was born to Elmer and Elsa Schultz on Aug. 5, 1931. He grew up on a farm in Lannon, graduating from Menomonee Falls High School in 1949.
He married Mary Poehlmann on Aug. 21, 1954, in Milwaukee. They lived in North Prairie until moving to the Holcombe area in 1960 where he farmed with his father, and later, his children. He retired in 1994, when the couple moved to Eau Claire.
Ken was an avid bowler which led to great friendships. He served as a supervisor for the town of Washington in Rusk County for 20 years. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Flambeau, where he was an usher and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, and also plowed snow for many years.
While in Eau Claire, he volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels and the St. Francis Food Pantry.
Ken is survived by Mary, his wife of 66 years; children, Ken (Deb), Dan (Brenda), Jack, Bill (Deb), Mike, Mary (Dave Harvey) and Nancy (Steve Dungy); his sister, Carole, along with 13 grandchildren and three (with one on the way) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many relatives.
A private funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska with burial at St. Francis Assisi in Flambeau. Memorial donations may be made to Propagation of the Faith so all people can come to know Christ, PO Box 4004, La Crosse, WI 54602-4004 or www.worldmissions-catholicchurch.org.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Commented