Marian Mallo

Marian A. Mallo passed away at her home in Sheldon, among family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She was 83 years old.
Marian was born on Dec. 7, 1938, to parents Ed and Rose Meyer in Jump River. She grew up on the family farm in Jump River with two brothers, James and Gerald, and two sisters, Francis and Shirley. Marian graduated from Hannibal High School and wed her high school sweetheart, Bryce “Bud” Mallo, on Dec. 24, 1956, in Hannibal. He was 19, she was 18, and in her words, just two kids having fun.
Bud and Marian raised three children together and were married 63 years until Bud’s death in February of 2020. The family spent their early years in California from 1959-1972, after which they returned home to Wisconsin. Marian preferred California to Wisconsin “depending on the month,” and she was proud of her work in both states as a manager of catalog orders for Sears in Oroville, Calif., guiding the breeding program for hers and Bud’s registered Holstein herd in Sheldon, and 28 years with the U.S. Postal Service from 1992-2020.
Marian is survived by her three children, Alan (Tammy) Mallo, Sharlene “Chicker” Burch and Summer (Brad) Cody; her younger sister, Shirley Williams; her sisters-in-law, Patty (James) Meyer and Della (Gerald) Meyer; her five grandchildren, Tucker (Jennifer) Burch, Renee (Adam) Wadzinski, Samantha (Tucker) Diedrich, Karleigh (Jake) Olson and Karter (MaKaylen) Cody; and her five great-grandchildren, Avery Wadzinski, Cora Burch, Bria Olson, Bryce-Bradley Cody and Trevor Diedrich.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Craig; her husband, Bud; her sister, Francis Vandevender; her brothers, Gerald and James Meyer as well as her parents, Ed and Rose Meyer.
The family will hold a memorial for Marian at a later date in spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marian’s honor to the Rusk County Animal Shelter at 200 Doughty Rd, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
