Douglas Boss

Douglas Ray Boss, 68, Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, following a long illness. Doug was a deeply spiritual man and was surrounded by family as he left this world for the next.
Doug was born Sept. 27, 1952, to the late Leonard and Catherine (Laub) Boss of Ladysmith. He attended Ladysmith High School and graduated in 1970. Doug was an avid and talented athlete, participating in multiple organized sports. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and served our country during a difficult time in our Nation’s history.
In her infinite wisdom, Doug’s sister, Debra, knew he and Jo Martin would hit it off. She was right. Doug met Jo in January 1975, and they were married Aug. 9, in Burlington, that same year. Debra’s matchmaking and Doug’s multiple trips to visit her (while pulling multiple cars out of the ditch along the way) led to 45 years of marriage and friendship. They brought three daughters into this world; Tricia, Kelly, and Chiara. Doug has two sons-in-law, Mike and Pat, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Elli, that he loved with his whole heart.
Doug had multiple talents and worked in different areas, excelling throughout his career. He was a remarkable automobile salesman and later served his community as an AODA counselor and finished his career as an elementary guidance counselor with the Green Bay School District. He had a Bachelor of Science from Silver Lake College and Master of Arts in counseling from Lakeland College. No matter what Doug did, he did with dedication, love and tenacity. His work ethic and dedication to serving others inspired all who knew him.
Doug’s greatest love was his family. He loved rummy games with his mother, Catherine, more than just about anything. He was a true outdoorsman and jack of all trades. He shared his love of the Green Bay Packers with his family and that tradition continues. Everyone who met Doug was a better person for it. His sense of humor and jovial spirit brightened even the darkest days.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Boss, Appleton; wife, Jo Boss, Manitowoc; daughters, Tricia (Michael) Spaeth, Two Rivers, Kelly (Patrick) Palmquist, Kingsford, Mich., and Chiara Boss, Green Bay and grandchildren, Ethan Peregoy and Elisabeth Spaeth. He is also survived by sisters, Debra (William) Tuttle and Doreen (Robert) Fadness, and angel-on-Earth brother, Davis Boss, as well as godchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Anna and Joseph Laub; paternal grandparents, Muriel and Peter Boss; dear friend, confidant and father, Leonard Boss, and many close family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his four-legged friend, Bear, and several other furry friends.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18. A Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Dc. Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Full military honors will follow the service. Due to COVID-19, please respect social distancing and masking protocol. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m.
