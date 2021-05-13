Dea Mattison

Dea Alice Mattison passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at District One Hospital in Faribault, Minn. She was 91 years old.
Dea was born on Aug. 27, 1929, in Exeland; the daughter of Louis and Rena Veness, the third of eight children. Dea completed eight years of formal education and went to work. She was employed by a resort in Hayward, also as a housekeeper for Dr. Whalen, and at the Kings Café in Ladysmith.
She married Richard Mattison on Aug. 5, 1949. They raised a family and farmed northwest of Bruce until the 1970s. At that time they sold the farm and purchased a home in Bruce.
Dea loved being with her family. She also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and playing bingo. She was a great cook of comfort food. Her grandson Paul once remarked that, “Gramma’s gravy should be its own food group.” Dea’s fresh bread and buns had few equals.
Dea is survived by her children, Mark of Warsaw, Minn., and Sherry of Princeton, Minn; her grandchildren, Paul, Timothy, Nicole, Christina, Melissa, Kelly and Angelina as well as 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Mae Drum of Eau Claire and brother, Sherman (Sandy) Veness of Ladysmith as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Vinton, Guy and Joe; sisters, Leafe and Carol and son, Arnold (Del).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
