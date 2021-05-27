Marilyn J. Segebrecht, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Care Partners in Ladysmith.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Zepplin) Segebrecht. She attended Barneveld High School and graduated from Madison College. She worked as a dietician at St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement.
She enjoyed sewing and loved to cook, especially at family get-togethers. Her passion was her precious lapdogs.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, James (Susan) Segebrecht of Conrath and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frederick; and nephew, Steve Segebrecht.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb.
Burial followed at White Church Cemetery.
Thank you to Country Terrace Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to Marilyn. Memorials in her name may be made to the Rusk County Community Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.