Delton Robbins

Delton L. Robbins, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Ladysmith.
Delton was born on Feb. 18, 1933, to Ernest D. and Addie (Laws) Robbins, in Cardwell, Mo. He married Virginia Estella (Ewer) Robbins on Jan. 2, 1954, in St. Charles, Ill..
They moved from Hattiesburg, Miss., to Ladysmith in 2004.
He loved playing and singing music. They liked walking and being together.
They were Jehovah Witnesses, and he was an elder in Ladysmith.
Delton is survived by his sons, Theodore, Delton Jr. and Robert (Stephanie) and their families; his daughters, Patricia, Debora (Bill) Arneson, Diane (Tom) and Utha and their families; seven grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and his brother, Bobby Dean Robbins of Elgin, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, who died on Aug. 9, 2015; his parents, Ernest and Addie; his brother, Doyle; and his sister, Brenda Jane (Robbins) Gaan.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
