Chester Nyc , 93 of Elk Grove Village, Ill., passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Chester was born on April 26, 1927, in Weyerhaeuser, to Jacob and Anna (nee Moskal) Nyc. He was one of 10 children, Chester, Joseph Nyc, John (Mary) Nyc, Mary (Adam) Scott, Genevieve (Steve) Witkowski, Edward (Betty) Nyc, Ida (Frank) Traczyk, Raymond (Sophie) Nyc, Virginia (John) Cizek, Emily (Joseph) Brozny.
He moved to Chicago where he and his wife, Louise (nee Daniels), started their family, then Berkley, Ill., and then on to Elk Grove Village, Ill., for 57 years.
Chester was a proud U.S. Navy WWII veteran serving in the occupation of Okinawa. A life-long member of the VFW in Weyerhaeuser and was always seen proudly wearing his WWII veteran hat.
He was the founder of American Machinist est. 1957, later becoming NNT, Corp. which serviced the metal turning industry for 55 years.
Chester who was known for throwing some pretty good parties was a long time sponsor of the Elk Grove Men’s Softball team, The Chekmates. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and piloting small aircraft along with watching the Bears and Cubs play.
Chester is survived by his wife, Louise of 72 years; six children, David (Sandra), Sandra (Donald) Ingratta, Debra Brown, Michael (Terri) Nyc, Karen (Derik) Bahl and Sharon (John) Milazzo; 14 grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda), Jonathan, Matthew (Sandra), Becky (Dave), Christopher (Zaidy), Jake (Megan), Corey (Grant), Dylan (Devin), Heather (Ian), Ryan (Kaudee), Anthony, Morgan, Clay and Darran; nine great-grandchildren, Charley Rose, Hayden, Lyla, Louise, Tatum, Anthony, Tyler, Celestine and Cameron.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grove Memorial Chapel, Elk Grove Village, Ill.
Commented