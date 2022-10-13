Marie Haller

Marie Mabel Haller, 97, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Ladysmith.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Tony to Anton and Francis (Karnik) Pospisil.
She lived in Tony from 1925 to 1947, moving to Glen Flora until 2020, then in Bruce for a year and then to her final home in Ladysmith. She married John Haller on Feb. 12, 1947, in Ladysmith. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2010. Marie was a dairy farmer and farmed the fields. She loved animals, music and dancing polkas with “Johnny”. She enjoyed the many visits with her family and neighbors.
She was a member of the Rusk County Catholic Community; the Ingram and Tony Catholic churches.
Every day, she made sure to speak on the phone to at least one, if not all four, of her children just to ask how their day was and if they and their families were OK. She also had endless amounts of family, friends and neighbors to call and “shoot the breeze”. She enjoyed taking a Sunday ride, checking on how the crops were growing and if the cattle were out to pasturefour
Marie is survived by four children, Michael (Lisa) Haller of the Philippines, Allan (Jean) Haller of Hartland, Mark (Gailmarie) Haller of Menomonee Falls, and Kim (Chris) Benson of Bruce; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Francis; husband, John, a son Ronny Haller, daughter Debbie Haller, 3 brothers; Henry Pospisil, Ray Anthony and Tony Pospisil and her sister Mildred Dernovsek.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and will also begin at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church, where a rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m., led by Deacon Doug Sorenson.
