Marie Haller

Marie Mabel Haller, 97, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Ladysmith. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and will also begin at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church, where a rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m., led by Deacon Doug Sorenson.