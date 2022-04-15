Charles Towne

Charles L. Towne, "Chuck", age 64, of Prior Lake. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, April 22, followed by Celebration of Chuck's Life at 3 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee Minn. There will be a private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.