Charles Towne

Charles L. Towne, "Chuck", age 64, of Prior Lake, Minn., passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
Chuck was born on Sept. 18, 1957. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Chuck is survived by wife, Jacci “Ferron”; daughters and son, Lauren (Ben) Styba, Eva Towne (fiancé, Adam Brown), Pete (Ashley) Towne, Erin Baudoin, and Sara Webster; 10 grandchildren; father, Charles L. Towne, II; siblings, Faith (Steve) Fowler, Russell and Ted Towne.
He was preceded by mother, Delpha E. (Brueggeman) and brothers-in-law, Russell and Kevin Ferron.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, April 22, followed by Celebration of Chuck's Life at 3 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee Minn.
There will be a private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation is assisting the family with the arrangements. More at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Commented