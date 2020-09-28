Marjorie Gustafson

Marjorie Pearl (Orme) Gustafson, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Truman Stricklen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.