Marjorie Gustafson

Marjorie Pearl (Orme) Gustafson, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 16, 1943, to Pearl (Whitmore) and Leslie Orme in Ladysmith. She was the youngest of three daughters.
Marjorie graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1961. She married Harold F. Gustafson on Sept. 23, 1961, at United Methodist Church in Ladysmith, during a candlelight ceremony. She was a member of Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Bruce.
During her 50-plus year working career she worked in various law offices as a legal secretary.
She had a great passion for her flower beds and decorating the house for every season and holiday. She enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting Sunday dinners.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harold and children, Brian of Ladysmith, Wendy (Joel) Capek of Buffalo, Minn., Kori (Roger) Anderson of Ladysmith, Jason of Ladysmith and Jennifer (Paul) Sorenson of Crystal, Minn.; six grandchildren, Josh, Becca (Mike), Jessica (Derek), Jared (Yassiry), Jeremiah and Naomi; two great-granddaughters, Ember and Sophia; her sisters, Lola Potter of Paragould, Ariz. and Virginia Button of Ladysmith; her sisters-in-law, Pam (Nate) Mincoff of Conrath and Colleen (Rick) Hoff of Ladysmith and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Truman Stricklen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
