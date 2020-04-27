Michael Lasecki

Michael T. Lasecki, 69, of Hawkins, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home after a long battle with COPD.
He was an equipment operator for the city of Milwaukee. On Jan. 9, 1992, he married Beverly A. Stocks. In 2005, he and Beverly moved to Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife Beverly; son Ben (Susan) Lasecki of Stevens Point; step-daughter, Angela Pape of Milwaukee; four grandchildren, Dominic, Gabby, Amiah and Willow; great-grandchild, Oliver and sister, Pam (Jeff) Boziel of St. Germain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Angeline Lasecki and his brother, Richard Lasecki.
A celebration of life for Michael will be held at a later date.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
