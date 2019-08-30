Ronald Haugsby

Ronald H. Haugsby, 79, of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Northwoods Assisted Living in Bruce.
Ronald was born on March 24, 1940, in Ladysmith, to Hans and Helene Haugsby. They preceded him in death.
Ronald was a lifelong resident of Hawkins. He was mill worker at Jeld-Wen Windows. He enjoyed gardening, farming, was interested in local history, liked making sausage and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
He served his country in the Army and was stationed in Okinawa.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins.
Ronald is survived by his children, Luke of Hawkins, Mitchell of Ladysmith and Katrina of Platteville and his brother, Leonard (Carol) of Woodbury, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Glenn Sololowski officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
