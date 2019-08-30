Ronald Haugsby

Ronald H. Haugsby, 79, of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Northwoods Assisted Living in Bruce. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Glenn Sololowski officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.