Anna M. Kochevar, 95, of Sheldon, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and on Friday for an hour prior to service time at the church in Sheldon.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
