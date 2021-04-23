Dennis Eiffler, Jr.

Dennis Ray Eiffler, Jr., 49, of Bruce, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, after 7 years and 10 months. Everyone who knew him knows that he had a heart of gold and would give you his shirt off his back. His love for his family and outdoors will never be forgotten.
Dennis leaves behind his four children: Satin Eiffler of Bruce, Russell Devries of Coon Rapids,Minn., Ashley Pfeifer of Neillsville and David Eiffler of Ladysmith; parents, Margaret Accola of Bruce and Dennis Eiffler of Rush City Minn.; six siblings, Richard (Heid) Rasmussen of Cushing, Rhonda (Ken) Bergstadt of Mora,Minn., Valerie Ewald of Bruce, Thomas Accola of Bruce, Chris (Marissa) Accola of Weyerhaeuser and Timothy (Amy) Accola of Menomonie; his five grandchildren; four nephews; six nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per his wishes there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Pour House Tavern in Bruce, on Saturday April 24th from 2-6 p.m. Dennis’s wish is that everyone wears casual, comfortable clothes and bring fond memories of him to share. There will be a burial in Hinckley, Minn., at the Freisland Cemetery to follow at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
