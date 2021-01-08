The election filing deadline passed at 5 p.m., Tuesday, with final results of which candidates will seek public office in the city of Ladysmith not available as of this week’s press deadline. However, some candidates had earlier filed campaign registration statements with the city indicating their intent to pursue a seat on the common council.
District 1— Incumbent Mark Platteter has filed a campaign registration statement.
District 3 — Brian Groothousen has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. John Pohlman, III has filed a campaign registration statement.
District 5 — Incumbent John Kenyon and Jim West have filed campaign registration statements;
District 7 — Incumbent Marty Reynolds has filed a campaign registration statement.
Each council seat is a 2-year term with terms beginning on April 21.
The spring election will be held on April 6. If necessary, a primary election will be held Feb. 16.
The Bruce village caucus was held Tuesday night.
Incumbent Shane Trott will run unopposed for village president. The village trustee race will feature Galen Brainerd, Rachel Smith, Brenda Popple, Jim Johnson, Jason Frey and Loren Beebe vying for three open positions
Commented