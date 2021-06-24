Barbara Ludvik

Barbara J. Ludvik, 87, of Weyerhaeuser, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Barb was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Ladysmith to Joseph and Laura (Girard) Pieper.
She owned and operated Barb’s Flowerland in Ladysmith for over 30 years.
Barb is survived by four children, Nana Ludvik of Weyerhaeuser, Anthony (Linda) Ludvik of Ringle, Daniel (Janet) Ludvik of Weyerhaeuser and Gary (Judy) Ludvik of Weyerhaeuser; former husband and lifelong friend.Norm of Ladysmith; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorthea West of Missouri and Patricia Snell of Arizona and lifelong best friend, Lois Poplawski of Weyerhaeuser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Laura Pieper and three sons, Charlie, Theodore and Timothy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 4, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral home is assisting with the services.
