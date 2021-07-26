James McFarland

James D. McFarland, 82, of Exeland, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Exeland, to Noble and Betty (Schriber) McFarland.
He married Doris Pooler in Ladysmith.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his three sons, Robert Ridenour of Dallas, Wis., Doug McFarland of Couderay and Kevin McFarland of Exeland; two daughters, Heidi McFarland of Ladysmith and Janette Matts of Dallas, Wis., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary McFarland.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 23, in Bruce Cemetery with Rev. William Barnett officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with services.
