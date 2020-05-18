Bruce Blaskowski

Bruce G. Blaskowski, 66, of Hawkins, passed on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his daughter, Michelle’s residence in Phillips after his fight with stomach cancer of almost two years.
Bruce was born on Dec. 1, 1953 to Jacob and Clara (Fuchs). He served his county in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1981. Bruce married Karen (Schaeuffler) and together they had three daughters.
He held many jobs such as an auctioneer, school bus driver, owned Bruceski’s Bar, worked construction, car salesman, and as an accountant for many years. He was known for his daily funny Facebook jokes and his willingness to do anything for anybody.
Bruce is survived by his girlfriend, Rosey Best; three daughters, Lisa (Anthony) Fawley, Michelle (Terry) Blaskowski and Jennifer Sagen; twelve brothers and sisters, Mary (Tjun) Segura, Carol (Tom) Banaszynski, David (Cindy) Blaskowski, Mark (Theresa) Blaskowski, Peter (Beth) Blaskowski, John (Patty) Blaskowski, Henry (Christi) Blaskowski, Walter (Colette) Blaskowski, Amy Blaskowski, Ed Blaskowski, Jean (Ed) Stube, and Adam Blaskowski; six grandchildren, Presten, Nathaniel, Adalynn, Isaac, Ethan, Jonah; many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen and his parents.
A celebration of life is being planned by his family.
Check the website www.heindlfuneralhome.com for more information.
