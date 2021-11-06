Robert Warner

Robert Allen Warner, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Rob was born Aug. 29, 1984, in Ladysmith, to Randy and Melissa Warner. He was a wonderful father, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Family meant everything to him. He lived for his two children and thought the world of them. He had so much love for everyone and had a heart of gold, always knowing what to say to make someone feel better.
Often, if you couldn’t find Rob, he would be on a secret lake somewhere slaying the fish away. He was a musky expert and would’ve lived in his boat if he had it his way. He also loved being outdoors, hunting, spending time with his family, playing Uno with his daughter, taking his son fishing, four-wheeling, ice fishing, and watching Sunday football to cheer on his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. On a late summer evening, Rob enjoyed taking Jeep rides and always took the time to stop and watch the sunset.
Rob was a talented welder and worked at Wisconsin Metal Fab in Chippewa Falls. His life was a living example of a quote by Dr. Seuss “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” He left this earth to soon, but we know that he’s in the hands of our Lord and is casting his line into the clouds and battling that massive musky.
Rob is survived by his father and best friend, Randy; his mother and biggest supporter, Melissa; his sister, Amanda; his daughter, Kearah; his son, Ryley; his grandma, Peg; his great-grandma, Lucille; his grandma, Lila; his grandpa, Erv and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and so many more. All of these he loved and touched deeply. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Please join us on Saturday, Nov. 13, at United Methodist Church in Exeland for a celebration of Rob’s life. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Windfall Cemetery. May you rest in peace and happiness brother.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
