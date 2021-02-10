Essie C. Mueller, 95, of Weyerhaeuser, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 12:39 am
