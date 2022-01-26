Kenneth Verdegan

Kenneth Anthony Verdegan, 73, passed away at home after a 4 year battle with cancer on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Ken was born on Aug. 18, 1948, in Ladysmith, to parents, Celina (Charais) and Earl Verdegan.
Ken is survived by his wife, Arlene; stepson, Tim Zenner of Detroit, Mich.; brothers, Len (Pam) of Ladysmith, Larry (Diana) of Tony, Russ (Terry) of Ladysmith, Phil (Dianne) of Glen Flora and Terry (Chris) of Cameron. He will also be remembered and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Celina and father, Earl, also by his sister, Kathy.
Ken grew up on the family farm near Ladysmith, attending OLS and then Tony High School. He attended one year at UW-Oshkosh in forestry. He joined the army in 1968 and served in Vietnam and Japan, earning, among other medals, a Purple Heart. Ken farmed and later worked construction.
Ken married Arlene on Feb. 29, 1992.
Ken enjoyed his garden, hunting with his brothers and nephews, playing cards and fishing.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Cadott.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
