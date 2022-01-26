Kenneth Verdegan

Kenneth Anthony Verdegan, 73, passed away at home after a 4 year battle with cancer on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Cadott.