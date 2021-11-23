Russell W. Plummer, age 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home in New Auburn.
He was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Weyerhauser, to Jack and Doris (Wiles) Plummer. He married Arlys “Clancy” Boggess on June 15, 1963.
Russ served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver and saw mill operator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, “educating” his grandsons and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Penny (Vinnie) Hetke Jr. of Weyerhaeuser, Kirby (Tina) Plummer of New Auburn and Peggy “Butch” (Paul) Stanford of China Spring, Texas; siblings, Joseph (Kathleen) Plummer of Merrill, Joyce (Paul) Nyara of Sarona and Sandra (Robert) McRoberts of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris; wife, Clancy; daughter, Pam “Billy” Luethi; grandson, Russell Plummer; sisters, Peggy Smith, Lee DeMars and June Young; nephews, Nick Young, Pat Young and Mike Plummer; niece, Kelley Dancy and great-nephew, Kevin Young.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family.
