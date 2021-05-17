John Kmosena, 101, died Monday, May 12, 2021, at the Ladysmith Care Community, the result of a stroke. He passed away having attained the age of 101 years just eight days from his 102nd birthday. Funeral services for John Kmosena will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Monday, May 17, at the church and also for an hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church.