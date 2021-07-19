Joe Hartmann, 51, of Weyerhaeuser, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Joe loved life, family, friends, hunting, fishing and especially music.
He is survived by his wife, Gina; son, Michael Czerwinski of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughters, America Hartmann of La Crosse and Elian Hartmann of Janesville; grandchildren, Lenora and Cleo; brother, Jeff Brock of Weyerhaeuser; sisters, Heidi Hartmann of Weyerhaeuser, Gabrielle (Randy) Gauthier of Bruce and Melinda (Shawn) Blansett of Hemphill, Texas and sister-in-law, Sandy Hartmann of Carpentersville, Ill.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy (Bunch) Hartmann; brothers, Donald and Jon and aunt, Essie Mueller.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
