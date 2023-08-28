Charlene Wester

Charlene "Char" Wester, 76, of Bruce, died on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in Ladysmith, to Owen and Cecelia (Schmitz) Hinaus.
Char married Gerald "Jerry" Wester on Sept. 9, 1967, in Bruce. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening and going to garage sales. In the early years she enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing and attending stock car races as a family.
She is survived by her three children, Mark (Stacey) Wester of Iola, Staci (Kevin) Hietala of Rice Lake and Jason Wester of Bruce; four grandchildren, Payton and Brock Wester and Katharine and Elleanor Hietala; her brother, Michael Hinaus of Janesville and her sister, Helen Wendtland of Hillsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Cecelia Hinaus, and husband, Jerry, on May 7, 2003.
There will be a private family committal at the Bruce Cemetery at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
