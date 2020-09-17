Donald Scott

Donald James Scott, age 80, of Chetek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A wake service will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home in Chetek. A rosary service will follow. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Chetek, with Father Bala Policetty celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.