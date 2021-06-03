Karl R. Fee, age 75, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born to Richard and Barbara Fee in Lancaster, Pa. He grew up in Brown Deer, graduated from Grandville High School, and received his BA from UW-Madison.
Karl served as an US Army officer from 1968 to 1972 and was a combat veteran of Vietnam, BDQ (Biet Dong Quan) 1970-1971, Special Forces and course qualified 1969-1970, Ranger School, class 13-70.
Karl’s career was in banking, retiring from M&I Marshall & Isley Bank in 2005. He retired to Ladysmith, building his dream log home using timber from his land.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; children; Jennifer, Eric, Katie (Shaun) Coates and Diana; proud Papa to Delaney and Addison Coates. Also survived by his brother Jonathan (Joan) Fee, sister-in-law Gail Lee, along with nieces and nephews.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul and daughter, Heather.
Karl loved spending quality time on his hunting land, taking long walks watching all the nature and trying to outwit the squirrels. He could devour a book in a short amount of time, all while standing, and loved the challenge of his New York Times Crosswords. He took being a Papa Bear seriously; building a log fort, giving tractor rides, pulling the girls through the snow with the tractor, playing games and coming up with clever plans on how to create more mischief.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, in the West North Chapel at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield with Pastor Wendee Nitz officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30-11 a.m. in the West North Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow the service.
In honor of Karl’s life, we request you dress casually to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: 75th Ranger Regiment Association Benevolent Fund, C/O Secretary Tom Sove, P.O. Box 2200, Orange Vale, CA 95662, or Honor Flight of your choice.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
