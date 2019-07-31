It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adrian (Art) Westdorp on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Rosemary Westdorp; daughters, Heidi (Gordon) and Susan (Rosh);six grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel, Nathain, Joshua, Jacob and Jaeden; along with his two step-children, Jennifer and Paul.
Art was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine in 1972 and step-son, Andre in 2009.
