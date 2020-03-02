Delores Biller

Delores “June” Biller, 86, of Jump River, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
June was born on June 28, 1933, to Mathew and Susie (Frohn) Gorla. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Biller, on July 5, 1951.
She was a homemaker, farmer, cook, nurse, gardener as well as having many other wonderful talents. But above all she was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed having her grandkids around and seeing her great-grandkids.
She would stop at nothing to make sure she ruffled grandpa’s feathers almost every day or to correct us grandkids when trying to do a chore to help her and grandpa around the house. It is grandma’s way and you don’t argue.
She was known for her “potato salad” and only she could make it just right!
June is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Harold Biller; son, Duane (Marie-deceased) Biller of Glen Flora; twin daughters, Kris (George) Cason and Julie (Roger-deceased) Jenness of Jump River and daughters, Kay (Mike) Podolak of Gilman and Holly (Robert) Lukes of Jump River. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail, Faye, Winnie and Jan; and grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Griffin, Lea (Travis) Moore, Deana Cason, Tiffany (Stephan) Noel, Charidy (Brett) Ludescher, Bridget (Bruce) Burmeister, Tyrone Podolak, Fawn (Joe) Towne, Rick (Jessie) Podolak, Bobby (Andi) Lukes, Clayton (Krista) Lukes and Terry Lukes.
June was blessed with 29 great-grandchildren and on Feb. 14, 2020 she became a great-great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathew and Susie Gorla; her mother/father-in-law, Melvin and Marie Biller; her infant son, Lenny; her sister, Loretta; her son-in-law, Roger (Julie) Jenness and her daughter-in-law, Marie (Duane) Biller.
She has left us with so many wonderful memories, but also with a giant hole in our heart. We miss you so much already. We love you!!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church in Glen Flora with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
