Cory Schmitt

Cory L. Schmitt, 52, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
He was a 1988 graduate of Ladysmith High School. Following graduation from Ladysmith, he went to the cities where he encountered a variety of work experiences. He married his wife, Laura, in 1999. They were divorced 19 years later.
Wherever Cory went he took his guitars with him and took great pleasure in practicing intricate fingerings for various tunes. He loved to cook, and he applied his culinary skills in several restaurants in the Twin Cities area.
Cory also trained in the martial arts and even competed in MMA while in his mid-40s.
Cory is survived by his brother, Steven (Zaheeda) of St. Paul and their daughters, Maya and Annah; and his parents, Dave and Mary Ann Schmitt, of Hawkins.
The family will have a private farewell to Cory.
Commented