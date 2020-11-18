Norma Martt

Norma J. Martt, beloved mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Legacy Living Center in Ladysmith. She was 98 years old.
She battled with dementia for the past few years but many caregivers at Legacy Living Center helped her with trying to live a good and normal life during her stay. She was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 which took her home to our Heavenly Father.
She worked at Ben Franklin while in school. Some years after marriage she worked at the Ladysmith Paper Mill. She later worked in the IGA meat department.
She enjoyed her remaining working years bartending at the Curve Inn Tavern, owned by her best friend Elaine.
During her years on the farm, she enjoyed gardening and canning. She also liked to work on puzzles, do crossword puzzles and play bingo.
Norma is survived by her children, Robert (Kim) Martt and Peggy Vest; her half-sister, Beth; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Herbert and Clara; stepfather, Melvin; stepmother, Letha; brothers, Ed and Herbert Jr. (Sonny); half-brother, Dick; sisters, Lorraine, Ethel and Peggy and half-sisters, Ann Marie and Jeannie.
The deep love for her children and family was the center of her life. She will be greatly missed by all.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be having a funeral or open visitation. A memorial will be held at a later date for family members.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
