Carl Plaza

Carl E. Plaza, 93, formerly of Hawkins, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Care and Rehab Partners of Ladysmith.
Carl was born on May 21, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., to Mike and Viola (Sobieski) Plaza. As a young child, he moved to South Fork Township where he was a life-long resident. Carl married Alice Sokolowski on June 14, 1952, in South Fork.
They bought a dairy farm and worked together for 19 years until purchasing a cranberry marsh down the road and started Plaza Cranberry Farms.
Carl was an outstanding farmer, a skilled mechanic and inventor. He played saxophone in several polka bands in the area for many years. He traveled to Alaska to pan for gold and continued panning in local streams in Wisconsin. Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He hunted, fished and trapped his entire life.
After retirement, Carl wrote a book, History With a Heart, a historical narrative of South Fork in Rusk County and thoroughly enjoyed connecting with the pioneers and their descendants.
Carl and Alice moved to assisted living in Ladysmith in 2012. After Alice’s passing in 2013, Carl remained active and enjoyed his many friends.
Carl is survived by his cherished family: son, Tim (Sue) Plaza of Birchwood; two daughters: Nancy (Dan) Wilson of Holcombe and Sue (Dan) Kempen of Bruce; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores of Highland and special friend, Patricia Kleeber.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Viola Plaza; wife, Alice and grandson, Kyle Kempen.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins. A private family burial will be in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in South Fork. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a time of sharing and story-telling will begin at 6 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church in Hawkins.
