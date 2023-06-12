Carl Plaza

Carl E. Plaza, 93, formerly of Hawkins, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Care and Rehab Partners of Ladysmith. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins. A private family burial will be in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in South Fork. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a time of sharing and story-telling will begin at 6 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church in Hawkins.