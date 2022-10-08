Gregory Olsen

Gregory M. Olsen, 68, of Hawkins, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on Sept. 8, 1954, in Ladysmith.
Greg married Beverly Gillett on Aug. 18, 1984. They were married at their residence in Hawkins. Greg loved spending time at his cabin. His favorite season was the fall, and he enjoyed hunting deer and grouse. He also liked to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Olsen of Hawkins; two sons, Brent Olsen (Kelsey Flint) of Hawkins and Joshua Olsen of Redgranite; his mother, Carol Olsen of Ladysmith; his brother, Brian Olsen of Ladysmith; his sister, Susan Olsen Ratz of Toledo, Ohio; sister-in-law, Becky Olsen of Ladysmith; seven grandchildren, Kaleb, Elizabeth, Dommanick, Addison, Austin, Hunter and Emersyn; great-grandson, Greyson; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father,Robert Olsen and a brother, Dana Olsen.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Tom's Way To Go in Hawkins.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
