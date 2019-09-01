Eugene Knowlton

Eugene “Gene” Harvey Knowlton, 80, of Chetek, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.

Gene was born on Aug. 3, 1939, in Barron, the son of Verna (Huset) and Harvey Knowlton.

He graduated from Chetek High School. He worked as a milk hauler from 1958-1960, dairy farmer in Cumberland from 1960-1972, Barron County Sheriff’s Department from 1967-1972, Reserve Officer’s Corp 1977-1983, Police Officer in Chetek from 1972-1977, then retiring from AMPI as a field representative from 1977-2001.

His other training involved UW-Extension for planning milking buildings and obtaining financing team work, working with competition, antibiotic testing, milk quality and salesmanship.

Gene was an avid musky fisherman. He loved shooting and hunting, water skiing and was a member of the Chetek Hydroflites.

Gene is survived by his wife, Dianne (Kozel) Knowlton; children, Joyce (Rick Rogers), Steven, Alan and James; his grandson; Brett and his sister; FloyAnn Lofthus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert and brother-in-law, Barry Lofthus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Chetek Lutheran Church with Don Llewelyn officiating. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service for a visitation. Please join the family for a luncheon and continued fellowship in the church hall following the service.

Gene will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. after the luncheon.

Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.