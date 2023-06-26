Ethel Marie Diederich (formerly Juergens, born Freestone) went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023, two months shy of her 103rd birthday.
Following a recent bout of respiratory illness, she was placed in hospice care at Langton Shores rehabilitation center in Roseville, Minn., where she passed away peacefully.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
A complete obituary was previously published.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.