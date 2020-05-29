Beulah Read

Beulah F. Read, 92, of Tony, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.