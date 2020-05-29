Beulah Read

Beulah F. Read, 92, of Tony, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Beulah was born on Sept 30, 1927, in Ladysmith, to Oliver and Amanda (Kuhlman) Swoverland and was the youngest of nine children; four brothers and four sisters.She grew up in Tony and was a graduate of Tony High School in 1945.
She married Edward Nichols and was married for 23 years before his passing. She then married William Read.
Beulah is survived by her husband of 28 years, William; three sons, Chuck (Ramona), Edward, Jr. (Tammy) and John Nichols; daughter-in-law, Vicki Nichols and six step-children, Randy (Rose) Read, Scott (Shelly) Read, Cindy Read, Lori (Shawn) Lowery, Brian (Wanda) Read and Kerry Read (Jane Nitek). She is further survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward; her son, Donald; four brothers; Earl, Lester, John and Richard Swoverland and four sisters, Edith Erickson, Ina Pinney, Mary Bladow and Irma Moser.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon since 1978. She taught Sunday School, was a member of the Altar Guild and worked on the Serving Circle.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
