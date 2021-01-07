With deepest sorrow we wish to inform family and friends of Mel and Bonnie Anderson’s passage to Heaven to meet their heavenly Father.
Mel made his departure on Dec. 7, 2020, and Bonnie chased him on Dec. 20, 2020.
They are survived by their children, Jessica and Christie (Joe); their grandchildren, Kyleen, Louise, Faith and their great-grandchildren, Jazzi, Abel, Anthony, Randy “Jessi” and Zackariah.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For additional information contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609.
Leave condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
