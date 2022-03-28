James A. Parker, 74, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1947, in Ironwood, Mich., to Levi and Evelyn (Franzen) Parker. They preceded him in death.
James married Martha Parker on May 5, 1973, in Mazomanie. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2017. They lived in Ladysmith since 1973. James liked gardening and using computers.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Nancy) Parker of Medford and Shawn Parker of Ladysmith; his daughter, Sarah Parker of Ladysmith; four step-grandchildren; his step-great-granddaughter and step-great-granddaughter due in April; his brother; Forrest (Becky) Parker of Marianna, Fla. and a sister, Judith Parker, also of Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 31, at Northland Bible Church, in Ladysmith with Pastor Joel DeFord officiating. Visitation will be from 8 a.m., until service time on Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
