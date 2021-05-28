Janice Drahos

Janice L. Drahos died peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and family after her courageous battle with congestive heart failure. A visitation and Rosary was held on Friday, May 28. A Mass of Christian Burial was at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, on Saturday, May 29. A private family internment was held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek following the mass of Christian Burial and was officiated by Father Dave Oberts.