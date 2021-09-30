Charles Toman

Charles Paul Toman, age 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Luther Hospital after a brief illness.
Chuck was born on April 4, 1938, to Charles A. and Helen (Sadilek) Toman. On July 25, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Alice Dennis. The Homecoming King and Queen of Ladysmith High School Class of ’57 were ready to start a life together.
After Chuck spent time serving our country as part of the U.S. Air Force, he and Alice returned home to Ladysmith to raise their family on the banks of the Flambeau River.
Chuck was a family man and a hard worker. He worked at Ladysmith Gambles, NW Mink Ranch in Bruce, and spent many years as a foreman at Weather Shield Windows in Ladysmith, retiring in 2000. After retirement, Chuck and Alice moved from Ladysmith to their beloved Blue Hills property in Rusk County where they lived for 13 years before moving to the Eau Claire area.
Fall was his favorite time of year and Chuck loved spending time at the family hunting cabin with his kids. Cutting wood, stoking the fire, and telling deer stories made for great memories. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. He spent many hours seated on bleachers cheering for the home team.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Alice Toman of Chippewa Falls; sons Chuck (Lorraine) Toman of Rice Lake, Bob Toman of Rochester, Minn., Dave (Aimee) Toman of Chippewa Falls and Dan Toman of Eau Claire; daughter, Traci Toman of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Trista (Matt) Anderson, Mickie (Robby) Dorrance, Danielle Toman, Brandon Toman, Justin Toman, Brionna Toman, Kayla Toman and Chas Toman; and two great-grandchildren, Allie and Lawson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Merry Lee Toman.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Rusk County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.nash-jackan.com and cards may be sent to Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, PO Box 80, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
